Stranger Accidentally Texts Cop "We Got High Together"

I'm a big fan of wrong numbers. Especially when the ensuing text goes viral.

That's exactly what happened when someone trying to make plans unintentionally messaged a Missouri police officer. The sender invited the recipient to a game, but the person on the other end of the convo had no clue who the inviter was. He wrote back "wrong number" but the person was insistent, "...with Shari & Diana... we got high together girl"

The patrolman replied with a photo of himself holding his badge and the caption "Pretty sure we didn't get high together."

Busted!

If you're wondering what happened next, the policeman tried to accept the offer, but the original texter wanted no part of his shenanigans.

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**