Adorable Elementary Student Goes Viral After Giving Class Presentation About Her Dog

As many students return to the virtual school house, here's a heartwarming video from an elementary student Scarlett. She gave her class a Zoom presentation to her fellow classmates about her pit bull named Lebowski.

Scarlett and her pup wore matching glasses and taught her peers that pit bulls aren't always aggressive. "Bowski" even showed off his trick-- a signature shake. The adorable duo has amassed over 105,000 followers on Instagram since the video debuted.