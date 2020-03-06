Study: 69% Of Men And 35% Of Women Don't Wash After Bathroom

With the current Coronavirus outbreak, it's becoming more important that ever to maintain good hygiene to prevent spreading the illness.

Government agencies, medical authorities, and even offices are stressing the importance of washing your hands after using the restroom. This study from the Center for Disease Control revealed some disgusting statistics. 69% of men and 35% of women don't scrub after going to the bathroom. Here's a handy song to remind yourself and others to stay clean. (Possibly NSFW)