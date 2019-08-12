Sybil Chats With Joshua Logan Alexander About Fiddler On The Roof

The local actor appears in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival, now showing in DFW.

August 12, 2019
Sybil
Cast of Fiddler on the Roof

(Photo by Joan Marcus/ Courtesy of Dallas Summer Musicals)

A few days ago, I was fortunate to sit down with Joshua Logan Alexander from Fiddler on the Roof.

Alexander plays Fyedka in the Dallas Summer Musicals and Performing Arts Fort Worth revivals of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway show. He also, just so happens to be from Keller! During our conversation, We discussed what he would be doing if not theater, his dream roles, and what it's like to close out the tour in his hometown. The play is currently showing at Music Hall at Fair Park through August 18th before heading to Bass Hall in Fort Worth Aug. 20th-25th

Sybil poses with Joshua Logan Alexander
(Sybil Summers/ Entercom Radio)

