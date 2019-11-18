Taco Bell's Recipe Shows How To Puree Tacos Into Soup

Simply put the crispy roll-ups in a blender and add cream.

I can't tell if this legit or not, but Taco Bell is sharing new recipes in time for the holidays. 

One of them is called "Rolled Chicken Taco Bisque". You can see the step-by-step routine here, but the basic gist is throwing their crispy chicken tacos into a blender to make soup! This sounds like a horrible concept. In fact, if you showed up at my house with it, I'd send ya straight home! ;) 

 

