Taco Bell's Recipe Shows How To Puree Tacos Into Soup

I can't tell if this legit or not, but Taco Bell is sharing new recipes in time for the holidays.

One of them is called "Rolled Chicken Taco Bisque". You can see the step-by-step routine here, but the basic gist is throwing their crispy chicken tacos into a blender to make soup! This sounds like a horrible concept. In fact, if you showed up at my house with it, I'd send ya straight home! ;)

Not sure what dish to bring to your upcoming Friendsgiving gathering? @TacoBell suggests blending its rolled chicken tacos and serving them as bisque this Thanksgiving. ------https://t.co/gsdIG4WXa4 — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) November 18, 2019

