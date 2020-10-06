Taco Cabana Now Offers Pumpkin Spice Margaritas
The Tex-Mex chain introduced three new seasonal flavors.
As of this week, you can now order a pumpkin spice margarita at your local Taco Cabana.
The fast food chain announced three seasonal flavors including sour gummy and blood orange as well. You can even take them to-go at most locations!
Introducing 3 NEW Seasonal Margaritas! Get in the fall spirit with Pumpkin Spice, Sour Gummy and Blood Orange Margaritas. And don't worry, we still have some of your favorite flavors! Selection of alcoholic beverages to-go available with food purchase. Alcoholic Beverages include our signature non-alcoholic mixes + bottles of tequila, vodka or rum. At participating Texas locations only. Alcohol to-go not available at the Pasadena, TX location. Prices may vary by location. Other restrictions may apply. While supplies last. Must be 21 with valid ID. TC encourages you to drink responsibly. Alcohol not available for delivery outside of San Antonio, TX. Alcohol not available through Third Party Delivery services. #TacoCabana #SeasonalMargaritas #PumpkinSpice #SourGummy #BloodOrange #2DollarMargs #MargaritasToGo