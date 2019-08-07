Tennessee Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Luke Sky Walker

The 22-year-old is wanted for felony property theft.

August 7, 2019
Sybil
Wax figure of Luke Skywalker character from Star Wars movies

(Clemens Bilan/ Getty Images)

Police in Carter County, Tennessee might want to pack some extra light sabers before they track down this wanted criminal.

Earlier today, authorities issued an arrest warrant for a 22-year-old man named Luke Sky Walker on charges of property theft. This is a felony charge. So far, Luke Sky Walker hasn't been spotted. Even the real Luke SkyWalker (actor Mark Hamill) is spreading the word. 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

 

