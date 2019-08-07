Tennessee Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Luke Sky Walker

Police in Carter County, Tennessee might want to pack some extra light sabers before they track down this wanted criminal.

Earlier today, authorities issued an arrest warrant for a 22-year-old man named Luke Sky Walker on charges of property theft. This is a felony charge. So far, Luke Sky Walker hasn't been spotted. Even the real Luke SkyWalker (actor Mark Hamill) is spreading the word.

The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see.

#LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack https://t.co/meVuvH4fPu — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 7, 2019

