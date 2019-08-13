Texas Gun Store Advertises "Back-To-School Sale"

"Back to School Sale" are never words you want to associate with weaponry, but that's exactly what Boyert Shooting Center in Katy, Texas is doing.

Starting today, the suburban Houston store is hosting a "huge sale" on firearms. Their marquis definitely grabs attention.

A Texas gun store is facing criticism from some community members after advertising a "back to school sale," according to KTRK-TV. The sign, posted outside the Boyert Shooting Center in Katy, Texas, was first noticed by residents over the weekend.



--‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/AYMw6gIPcm — Jeff Rabinowitz (@rxjef77) August 13, 2019

Boyert representatives have offered an explanation:

"We have friends and family who are teachers and our way of reaching out and saying thank you is by offering a summer long promotion of discounted training courses, firearms and accessories. A lot of Texans are not aware, but it is now legal to conceal carry in some colleges, and for teachers in certain school districts to conceal carry as well. We are wrapping up the program that we have been running since the beginning of June, with a huge sale to benefit everyone."

Regardless of your stance on gun control, I think most people can agree this was a questionable marketing campaign.

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**