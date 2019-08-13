Texas Gun Store Advertises "Back-To-School Sale"

Boyert Shooting Center in Katy is saying it's for college students.

August 13, 2019
Sybil
Weapons on display at a gun store

(artas/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Culture
Headlines
Latest Headlines
News

"Back to School Sale" are never words you want to associate with weaponry, but that's exactly what Boyert Shooting Center in Katy, Texas is doing. 

Starting today, the suburban Houston store is hosting a "huge sale" on firearms. Their marquis definitely grabs attention

Boyert representatives have offered an explanation: 

"We have friends and family who are teachers and our way of reaching out and saying thank you is by offering a summer long promotion of discounted training courses, firearms and accessories. A lot of Texans are not aware, but it is now legal to conceal carry in some colleges, and for teachers in certain school districts to conceal carry as well. We are wrapping up the program that we have been running since the beginning of June, with a huge sale to benefit everyone."

Regardless of your stance on gun control, I think most people can agree this was a questionable marketing campaign.

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

Tags: 
Guns
School
Sale
Back to School
weapons
rifles
firearms
Texas

