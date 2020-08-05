Texas Nursing Home Residents Ask For Pen Pals During Pandemic

Coronavirus has caused most senior facilities to tighten their visitor policies. So, a lot of elderly residents have not been able to see their friends and family face-to-face in months. A nursing home in Gatesville, Texas, just west of Waco, has come up with an innovative way to keep in touch.

They are asking the public to send letters, notes, cards, etc. to their residents. Hillside Medical Lodge posted photos of 52 senior citizens along with their interests on their Facebook page. You can choose who you communicate with by reading about them.

Please send all correspondence to:

Hillside Medical Lodge

C/O (Name of Resident)

300 S. Hwy 36 Bypass

Gatesville, TX 76528