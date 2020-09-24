Texas Rangers Are Giving Away Bobbleheads, Jerseys, Autographed Balls, And More.

It was a little over six months ago when the Texas Rangers announced their 2020 promotional giveaways. Fast forward to late September, throw in some Coronavirus, subtract fan attendance, and here we are.

The team now has a surplus of items that weren't used during the regular season, so they plan to award them online. The Rangers are asking people to register by 1pm CT tomorrow (September 25th), and the memorabilia will be passed out on Sunday (September 27th) for Virtual Fan Appreciation.

You can potentially win Shin-Soo Choo and Joey Gallo bobbleheads, powder blue jerseys, autographed baseballs and more.