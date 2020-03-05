Texas Rangers Release Their 2020 Promotional Schedule

Earlier today, the Texas Rangers announced the full promotions schedule for 2020 season.

According to the press release:

Highlights of the 2020 Texas Rangers Promotions Schedule include

--Seven Bobbleheads: Dairy MAX Joey Gallo All-Star Game Bobblehead on June 13; Globe Life 2010 World Series First Pitch Bobblehead on July 4 (ALL FANS); Nolan Ryan Beef Shin-Soo Choo Leadoff Home Run Bobblehead on July 5; TXU Energy Adrian Beltre Texas Legend Bobblehead on July 18; Coca-Cola/Kroger Mike Minor/Lance Lynn 200 Strikeout Dual Bobblehead on July 25; Coca-Cola/Albertson’s Corey Kluber Bobblehead on August 29; Medical City Healthcare Elvis Andrus Stealing Home Bobblehead on September 11 (1st 15,000 fans for all Bobbleheads except July 4).

(Courtesy of Texas Rangers)

--A Powder Blue Blast: With the Rangers wearing new powder blue uniforms for all Sunday home games in 2020, there are five Sunday giveaways that feature that theme: FOX Sports Southwest/Choctaw Casino & Resorts Joey Gallo Powder Blue Jersey T-Shirt on April 5 1st 15,000 fans, 14 & older); Choctaw Casino & Resorts Rangers Powder Blue Blanket on April 12; Planet Fitness Rangers Sunday Blues Socks on April 26; Dallas Truck World Replica Power Blue Rangers Cap on May 17; Whataburger Rangers Powder Blue Beach Towel on May 31 (1st 15,000 fans for all items except April 5).

(Courtesy of Texas Rangers)

--The New Park: The Rangers will have a three giveaways to commemorate their first season in Globe Life Field: Globe Life Welcome Home Mat on April 4 (1st 15,000 fans, 14 & older); National Car Rental Commemorative Globe Life Field Mini Bat on May 30 (1st 15,000 fans); Replica Globe Life Field on August 28 (1st 15,000 fans).

(Courtesy of Texas Rangers)

--More Wearables: Taco Casa Replica Rangers Cap on April 3 (1st 15,000 fans); Globe Life Woodie Hoodie on April 25; Elvis Andrus Replica White Jersey on July 26; United Concordia Home Run Derby T-Shirt on August 8 (all 1st 15,000 fans, 14 & older except April 3).

(Courtesy of Texas Rangers)

(Courtesy of Texas Rangers)

--Two other items: Coca-Cola 2010 American League Champions Flag on June 14; American Medical Response Captain’s Replica Vehicle on September 13 (both 1st 15,000 fans).

--Post-Game Fireworks Shows will take place on 10 Fridays and two September Saturdays.

Check out the complete 2020 Promotions Schedule.

You can also see their various theme nights which will feature Margaritaville, Top Gun, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Whataburger, and more. Let's play ball!

