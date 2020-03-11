Texas Rangers Unveil New Food Items For 2020 Season

New ballpark, new food. As they do every year, the Texas Rangers unveiled additional munchies that will be available for the 2020 season.

DFW media members attended a sneak preview at Globe Life Field to check out the latest menu items.

Welcome home. Today we’re previewing new food options at Globe Life Field. ------ pic.twitter.com/jNvcuuNSQu — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) March 11, 2020

Our buddy Richie Whitt from Sports Illustrated was kind enough to send us pictures from Globe Life Field's concessions reveal.

GRIT DOG: Rangers' foot-long hot dog topped with chili, nacho cheese and creamy jalapeño grits

(Photo by Richie Whitt/ Sports Illustrated)

BRISKET EGG ROLLS: Deep fried egg rolls stuffed with shredded brisket, served with BBQ sauce

(Photo by Richie Whitt/ Sports Illustrated)

THE RATTLER: Jalapeño sausage made from rattlesnake meat, covered with grilled onions and drizzled with Venom sauce

(Photo by Richie Whitt/ Sports Illustrated)

THE STACK: Layered nachos using fried tortillas as chips, measuring six inches high

(Photo by Richie Whitt/ Sports Illustrated)

VEGAN MAC & CHEESE: Plant-based option of the traditional, yummy pasta dish

(Photo by Richie Whitt/ Sports Illustrated)

These items and some of the teams' other famous creations (Boomstick, anyone?) will be available when Globe Life Field opens on Monday, March 23, 2020.

