Texas Rangers Are Using Cardboard Cutouts Of Actual Fans During Home Games
Here's how to order your own DoppelRanger.
July 13, 2020
Since fans won't be allowed in Globe Life Field during games for the forseeable future. The Texas Rangers have come up with a creative way to show your fandom.
You can order a cardboard cutout of yourself now through July 15th. They're called DoppelRangers, and they cost $50 with proceeds benefitting the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. I love this idea!
As we anticipate opening the season without fans in the ballpark, we want to give you the chance to be here in the form of a cardboard cutout!— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 10, 2020
