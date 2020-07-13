Texas Rangers Are Using Cardboard Cutouts Of Actual Fans During Home Games

Here's how to order your own DoppelRanger.

July 13, 2020
Sybil
Elvis Andrus #1 of the Texas Rangers in a intrasquad game during Major League Baseball summer workouts at Globe Life Field on July 07, 2020 in Arlington, Texas

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Around Town
Culture
Features
Local
Local Sports
Shows

Since fans won't be allowed in Globe Life Field during games for the forseeable future. The Texas Rangers have come up with a creative way to show your fandom.

You can order a cardboard cutout of yourself now through July 15th. They're called DoppelRangers, and they cost $50 with proceeds benefitting the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. I love this idea! 

Tags: 
Texas Rangers
Globe Life Field
Fans
DoppelRangers
Coronavirus