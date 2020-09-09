Thai Man Bit In The Junk By Snake While Sitting On Toilet
The 18-year-old is recovering after getting stitches ... down there.
September 9, 2020
An 18-year-old man in Thailand was in for a surprise when he sat down to use the restroom, and a 4-foot long snake bit his penis!
Siraphop Masukarat said he felt immense pain and immediately jumped up. Once he did, blood squirted everywhere. At the hospital, he received three stitches in his nether regions. The snake was caught by animal handlers. A reminder to look inside the potty before you go!
**Warning: Photos are graphic**
