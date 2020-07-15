The Bachelorette Suitors Have Been Announced

This morning, ABC revealed the men who will be vying for Clare Crawley's affection on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Out of the 42 contestants, three are from DFW. Here's what we know about them.

Tyler Smith, 36, Manager (and brother) of country music artist Granger Smith. (Pictured: far right)

Ivan Hill, 28, Engineer at Lockheed Martin

Uzoma "Eazy" Nwachukwu, 29, Former NFL Wide Receiver (Current free agent but was on Dallas Cowboys practice squad)