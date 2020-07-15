The Bachelorette Suitors Have Been Announced

Three of Clare Crawley's contenders are from DFW.

July 15, 2020
Sybil
Clare Crawley Visits EXTRA at Westfield Century City on April 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

(David Buchan/Getty Images)

This morning, ABC revealed the men who will be vying for Clare Crawley's affection on the upcoming season of The BacheloretteOut of the 42 contestants, three are from DFW. Here's what we know about them. 

Tyler Smith, 36, Manager (and brother) of country music artist Granger Smith. (Pictured: far right)

Ivan Hill, 28, Engineer at Lockheed Martin

 

Uzoma "Eazy" Nwachukwu, 29, Former NFL Wide Receiver (Current free agent but was on Dallas Cowboys practice squad)

