The Beatles’ Famous ‘Abbey Road’ Crosswalk Is Repainted During The Coronavirus Pandemic
The London landmark gets a makeover
Many cities are under a strict “shelter in place” order to stay at home due to the coronavirus. London is one of those major cities. The typically heavy trafficked area is a ghost town due to people being forced to stay at home and off the streets to practice social distancing and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The city decided to look at the upside of the situation and take advantage of the lonely street to give the famous Beatles’ Abbey Road crosswalk a needed makeover by repainting it with a nice fresh coat of paint.
Iconic Abbey Road Crossing Is Repainted During The Coronavirus Pandemic LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 24: A Highways Maintenance team takes advantage of the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown and quiet streets to re-paint the iconic Abbey Road crossing on March 24, 2020 in London, England. The Beatles made the pedestrian crossing famous after featuring a photograph of the group walking on it, near to Abbey Road Studios. The album and connected artwork celebrated its fiftieth anniversary last year. British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced strict lockdown measures urging people to stay at home and only leave the house for basic food shopping, exercise once a day and essential travel to and from work. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 10,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
The crosswalk earned its fame the morning on August 8, 1969, when the Beatles spent their time walking back and forth for a photoshoot for their ‘Abbey Road’ album cover.
The popular visited crosswalk became a national landmark by the British Government in 2010. It is a must see for Beatles’ fans visiting London. ‘Abbey Road’ received a 50th anniversary box set reissue last year, which featured previous unreleased demos and from the band.
