The Masked Singer's Reveal This Week Broke All The Rules

**SPOILER ALERT**

Something unprecedented happened during The Gremlin's performance. He decided he was "too hot" in his costume and just over it in general so he ripped off his mascot head before the show judges even had a chance to identify him. Host Nick Cannon said it's a first for the program. I raised a suspicious eyebrow, but either way it was entertaining.

When Mickey Rourke was asked why he would participate in the contest if he wasn't willing to follow the rules, he simply answered, "I like the show" and "I was in the neighborhood." He did complete his finale which was a rendition of "Stand By Me", but Rourke has refused to do any interviews regarding the incident as of press time.