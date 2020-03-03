The Richest Woman In The World Lives In Fort Worth

Walmart heiress Alice Walton is worth $59 billion as of 2020.

March 3, 2020
Sybil
Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, waits onstage during the annual Walmart shareholders meeting event on June 1, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shareholders week brings thousands of shareholders and associates from around the world

(Rick T. Wilking/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Around Town
Culture
Features
Local News
Shows

The 2020 Hurun Report ranks the richest people in the world, and one of DFW's own residents is the highest-ranking female. Alice Walton, heiress to the Walmart brand, is worth an estimated $59 billion.

This puts her 12th overall on the list and #1 of all the women included. Other metroplex heavy-hitters to make the cut are: 

  • Elaine Marshall of Dallas- $17 billion (Koch Industries)
  • Andy Beal of Dallas- $9.4 billion (Beal Bank)
  • Jerry Jones of Dallas- $7.2 billion (Dallas Cowboys)
  • Robert Rowling of Dallas- $5.6 billion (Omni Hotels and Gold’s Gym)
  • Trevor Rees-Jones of Dallas- $5.4 billion (Chief Oil & Gas)

 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok**

Tags: 
Billionaires
DFW
richest
Alice Walton
Jerry Jones