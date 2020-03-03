The Richest Woman In The World Lives In Fort Worth

The 2020 Hurun Report ranks the richest people in the world, and one of DFW's own residents is the highest-ranking female. Alice Walton, heiress to the Walmart brand, is worth an estimated $59 billion.

This puts her 12th overall on the list and #1 of all the women included. Other metroplex heavy-hitters to make the cut are:

Elaine Marshall of Dallas- $17 billion (Koch Industries)

Andy Beal of Dallas- $9.4 billion (Beal Bank)

Jerry Jones of Dallas- $7.2 billion (Dallas Cowboys)

Robert Rowling of Dallas- $5.6 billion (Omni Hotels and Gold’s Gym)

Trevor Rees-Jones of Dallas- $5.4 billion (Chief Oil & Gas)

