There's An International Mullet Contest And It's Glorious
There's an entire festival in Australia honoring the worst haircut of all time.
March 10, 2020
Each year, the folks down under host the International Mullet Festival. People flock to the event to participate and spectate.
There are multiple categories including:
- Junior (0-7 years)
- Junior (8-13 years)
- Junior (14-17 years
- Vintage (Over 60)
- Ranga
- Grubby
- Extreme
- International
- Everyday
People grow out their hair for months (or years) in advance to take part. Ultimately, one person is crowned the winner. This year's honors went to 31-year-old Rob Ayton, a graphic designer from England. Check out his sweet 'do.
Man wins 'world’s best mullet' in 'Mulletfest' competitionhttps://t.co/sGEYF659rQ— Peter Brookes (@peterbrookes) March 10, 2020
Keep on truckin', Rob!