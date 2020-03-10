There's An International Mullet Contest And It's Glorious

There's an entire festival in Australia honoring the worst haircut of all time.

March 10, 2020
Sybil
There's an entire festival in the UK honoring the worst haircut of all time.

(Dizzy/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Each year, the folks down under host the International Mullet Festival. People flock to the event to participate and spectate. 

There are multiple categories including: 

  • Junior (0-7 years)
  • Junior (8-13 years)
  • Junior (14-17 years
  • Vintage (Over 60)
  • Ranga
  • Grubby
  • Extreme
  • International
  • Everyday

People grow out their hair for months (or years) in advance to take part. Ultimately, one person is crowned the winner. This year's honors went to 31-year-old Rob Ayton, a graphic designer from England. Check out his sweet 'do.

Keep on truckin', Rob!

