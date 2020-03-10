There's An International Mullet Contest And It's Glorious

Each year, the folks down under host the International Mullet Festival. People flock to the event to participate and spectate.

There are multiple categories including:

Junior (0-7 years)

Junior (8-13 years)

Junior (14-17 years

Vintage (Over 60)

Ranga

Grubby

Extreme

International

Everyday

People grow out their hair for months (or years) in advance to take part. Ultimately, one person is crowned the winner. This year's honors went to 31-year-old Rob Ayton, a graphic designer from England. Check out his sweet 'do.

Man wins 'world’s best mullet' in 'Mulletfest' competitionhttps://t.co/sGEYF659rQ — Peter Brookes (@peterbrookes) March 10, 2020

Keep on truckin', Rob!