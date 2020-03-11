These 12 Emojis Are The Ones Most Associated With COVID-19.

Emojipedia did a poll to see which emoticons were being used most frequently when people discuss Coronavirus.

March 11, 2020
Sybil
Emojipedia scanned nearly 50,000 Tweets that had mentioned Coronavirus to determine which emojis were most often used in conjuction with it. 

Their results showed an increase in the following Top 12 emoticons: 

 

-- Face with Medical Mask- 35.82%

-- Nauseated Face- 5:38%

-- Face Vomiting- 2.85%

-- Sneezing Face- 5.07%

-- Face with Thermometer- 2.37% or less

-- Face with Head-Bandage- 2.37% or less

-- Ambulance- 2.37% or less

-- Pill- 2.37% or less

-- Syringe- 2.37% or less

-- Microbe- 42.09%

-- Soap- 3.37%

-- Sponge- 2.37% or less

 

So, the microbe sticker is the clear frontrunner. 

 

