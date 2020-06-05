These Are The 50 Most Popular Fast Food Chains In Each State
No surprise, Whataburger topped the list in Texas.
June 5, 2020
Barstool Sports made a list of the 50 Most Popular Fast Food Chains in each state. Some of the restaurants are chains that I wouldn't consider "fast food", but they made the roster nonetheless. No surprise, Whataburger topped the list in Texas.
