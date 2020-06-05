These Are The 50 Most Popular Fast Food Chains In Each State

No surprise, Whataburger topped the list in Texas.

June 5, 2020
Sybil
Beef burger with bacon and onion accompanied by chips, soda and souces on wooden table with golden backgorund.

(Davizro/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Barstool Sports made a list of the 50 Most Popular Fast Food Chains in each state. Some of the restaurants are chains that I wouldn't consider "fast food", but they made the roster nonetheless. No surprise, Whataburger topped the list in Texas. 

