These Are The Best Nature-Friendly Baby Names For 2020
Move over Apple, Sage is all the rage.
June 8, 2020
CafeMom released a list of the most popular nature-inspired names for 2020. So, be prepared for the class of 2038 to include people like Willow, Wren, and Jade.
- WILLOW
- CANYON
- DAISY
- WREN
- NOVA
- AURORA
- PHOENIX
- OPAL
- JADE
- SAGE
- ROSE
- BLOSSOM
- OAK
- STORM
- ASH
- INDIGO
- REED
- ALDER
- ASPEN
- CLAY
- HEATH
- CALLA
- LAKE
- PIERCE
- POPPY
- FORREST
- EDEN
- ROWAN
- CORAL
- ARWEN