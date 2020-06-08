These Are The Best Nature-Friendly Baby Names For 2020

Move over Apple, Sage is all the rage.

CafeMom released a list of the most popular nature-inspired names for 2020. So, be prepared for the class of 2038 to include people like Willow, Wren, and Jade. 

  • WILLOW 
  • CANYON
  • DAISY
  • WREN
  • NOVA 
  • AURORA 
  • PHOENIX 
  • OPAL 
  • JADE
  • SAGE
  • ROSE
  • BLOSSOM
  • OAK
  • STORM 
  • ASH
  • INDIGO
  • REED
  • ALDER
  • ASPEN
  • CLAY
  • HEATH
  • CALLA
  • LAKE
  • PIERCE
  • POPPY
  • FORREST
  • EDEN
  • ROWAN
  • CORAL
  • ARWEN
