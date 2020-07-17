These Are The Most 2020 Tattoos Of The Year
Toilet paper seems to be a running theme.
July 17, 2020
Happy National Tattoo Day!
Lots of people get inked as a way of therapy so many are getting Coronavirus-themed tattoos. Here are a few that pretty much sum up the year so far. (**Some NSFW**)
A post shared by Handpoke Tattoos Croatia (@angiexhandpoketattoo) on
