These Are The Most 2020 Tattoos Of The Year

Toilet paper seems to be a running theme.

July 17, 2020
Sybil
close up tattoo machine. Man creating picture on hand with it in salon

(YakobchukOlena/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Happy National Tattoo Day!

Lots of people get inked as a way of therapy so many are getting Coronavirus-themed tattoos. Here are a few that pretty much sum up the year so far. (**Some NSFW**)

A post shared by Brooke Farmer (@thedookling) on

A post shared by Eddy Pierce (@eddypiercehi) on

A post shared by Outline Tattoos (@outline.wtf) on

A post shared by Chris Brooks (@chris_brooks_tattoos) on

A post shared by Rianne (@spacepoes) on

A post shared by Handpoke Tattoos Croatia (@angiexhandpoketattoo) on

