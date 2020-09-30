These Companies Are Hiring Thousands Of People Right Now

Thousands of people have lost their jobs this year due to the pandemic. With the holidays just around the corner, many companies are looking for seasonal (potentially permanent) staff. There are positions in nearly every field: retail, tech, restaurant, oil and gas, insurance, banking, auto, etc.. Check out the complete list from LinkedIn here.

Target plans to hire approximately 130,000 seasonal team members for 2020.

Amazon says it’s hiring more than 100,000 people.

UPS is hiring more than 100,000 people for open positions.

FedEx is hiring people for more than 70,000 roles, including seasonal.

McDonald's is hiring people for more than 50,000 roles.

Albertsons Companies is hiring 50,000 people across their companies for open roles.

CVS Health is hiring 50,000 employees to serve in various capacities across its business.

Walmart is hiring people for about 35,000 positions, including seasonal.

Allied Universal is hiring more than 30,000 people for open positions.

Taco Bell is hiring 30,000 people to work at its restaurants.

Ace Hardware is hiring 30,000 people to work in its stores nationwide.

Lowe’s is hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.

Dollar Tree is hiring 25,000 workers for its stores and distribution centers.

Walgreens is hiring 25,000 employees for permanent and temporary roles.

The Home Depot is hiring people to fill more than 22,000 jobs.

Domino’s is hiring up to 20,000 employees for various roles inside the company.

7-Eleven is hiring up to 20,000 employees due to increased demand.

Kroger is looking to hire an additional 20,000 workers across the U.S.

AutoZone plans to hire 17,000 people over the next three months.

Michaels is hiring people for about 16,000 seasonal jobs.

Citi is hiring people for more than 15,000 positions globally.

USAA plans to hire nearly 10,500 people by the end of the year.

ByteDance, TikTok's parent, is hiring more than 10,000 people.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to hire 10,000 people.

Papa John's is hiring 10,000 workers to meet demand.

Chewy.com is hiring 10,000 people to help it meet increased demand.

O'Reilly Auto Parts is hiring people for more than 9,000 roles.

JCPenney is hiring people for more than 6,000 roles.

PepsiCo says it plans to hire 6,000 employees over the coming months.

Panda Express is hiring people for more than 5,000 open roles.

Nestle USA is hiring more than 5,000 people.

Lockheed Martin is hiring more than 5,000 people to fill open positions.

Tractor Supply Company is hiring more than 5,000 people at its stores and distribution centers.

T-Mobile is hiring 5,000 people across the country over the next year.

Rite Aid is hiring 5,000 people to work in their stores and distribution centers.

Big Lots is hiring 5,000 people to help meet increased demand.

Sherwin Williams is hiring people for more than 4,000 positions.

Office Depot is hiring between 3,000 to 8,000 people to be seasonal retail associates.

Ross Stores is hiring people for more than 3,000 roles.

IBM is hiring people for more than 3,000 open positions.

Raytheon Technologies is hiring people for more than 3,000 open roles.

Dish Network is hiring more than 2,965 people for open roles.

J.P. Morgan is hiring people for more than 2,500 openings.

Spectrum is hiring people for more than 2,200 open positions.

Banfield Pet Hospital is hiring more than 2,000 people for open positions..

Fidelity Investments plans to hire 2,000 people to fill roles, including financial consultants, licensed representatives and customer service representatives.

Love's Travel Centers and Country Stores is hiring more than 2,000 people to meet demand.

General Motors is hiring an unknown number of people for critical roles.

Siemens is hiring people for more than 1,800 positions.

Aramark is hiring people for more than 1,800 positions.

U-Haul is hiring people for more than 1,600 positions.

Capital One is hiring for more than 1,300 roles across the U.S.

Mars is hiring people for more than 1,200 positions.

Cisco is hiring people for nearly 1,200 openings.

DoorDash is hiring over 1,000 people across a number of corporate roles.

Wells Fargo is hiring more than 1,000 people for open roles.

KPMG is hiring people for more than 1,000 roles.

Kaiser Permanente is hiring people for more than 1,000 roles.

AbbVie is hiring people for more than 1,000 open positions.

Safeway is hiring thousands of workers due to the demand created by the virus.

Shipt is hiring "thousands" of people across the country.

ADT is hiring people for more than 1,000 positions.

Nokia is hiring more than 1,000 people globally.

Johnson & Johnson is hiring people for more than 1,000 positions.

UnitedHealth Group is hiring more than 1,000 people for open roles.

Verizon is hiring people for more than 1,000 positions.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change is hiring 1,000 team members.

Honeywell is hiring people for more than 800 roles.

AT&T is hiring people for nearly 800 positions.

Fifth Third Bank is hiring nearly 750 people for open positions.

NVIDIA is hiring people to fill more than 700 positions.

Skechers is hiring people for more than 650 roles.

GE is hiring people for more than 650 positions.

Procter & Gamble is hiring people for more than 600 roles.

Tyson Foods is hiring people for more than 600 roles.

Pfizer is hiring people for more than 600 positions.

Apple is hiring people for 600 roles in the U.S.

Bank of America is hiring people for more than 500 positions.

Best Buy is hiring people for more than 500 positions.

State Farm is hiring people for more than 500 positions.

Comcast is hiring people for more than 500 positions.

Quicken Loans is hiring 500 people for open positions.

Paypal is hiring people for nearly 500 positions.

Starbucks is hiring an unknown number of people for various positions.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is hiring people for more than 475 roles.

Mastercard is hiring people for more than 450 roles.

ADP is hiring people for more than 450 roles.

Whole Foods Markets is hiring for more than 450 roles.

Gap, Inc. is hiring people for more than 400 positions.

eBay is hiring more than 400 people for open positions.

Waste Management is hiring people for more than 400 positions.

Cigna is hiring people for more than 400 positions.

Kraft Heinz is hiring people for more than 400 roles.

Under Armour is hiring people for more than 400 positions.

Liberty Mutual is looking to hire more than 400 people to fill open roles.

DocuSign is hiring people for over 400 positions.

Fannie Mae is hiring 400 people for open roles.

General Mills is hiring people for more than 350 positions.

Redfin is hiring people for more than 300 roles.

HP is hiring nearly 300 people for open positions.

D.R. Horton is hiring people for more than 300 positions.

Dell is hiring people for more than 300 positions.

Campbell Soup Company is hiring people for more than 300 roles.

Samsung Electronics is hiring people to fill more than 300 positions.

Merck is hiring people for more than 300 roles.

Unilever is hiring nearly 300 people for open positions globally.

Saks Fifth Avenue is hiring people for more than 250 open positions.

The Estèe Lauder Companies Inc. is hiring people for more than 250 roles.

Twitter is hiring 250 people for open positions.

Hobby Lobby is hiring people for 240 roles.

Texas Instruments is hiring 240 people for open positions.

Farmers Insurance is hiring 230 people for open roles.

Aflac is hiring people for more than 200 positions.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is hiring people for more than 200 roles.

The USPS is hiring people for more than 200 positions.

Urban Outfitters Inc. is hiring people for "hundreds" of full-time roles in their Fulfillment Centers.

Peloton is hiring more than 200 people for open positions.

Ulta Beauty is hiring people for more than 200 open roles.

Netflix is hiring more than 200 people for open positions.

Kimberly-Clark is hiring people for nearly 200 people.

Nike is hiring people for more than 175 positions.

Prudential Financial is hiring people for more than 175 roles.

Frontier Communications is hiring people for more than 170 positions.

Charles Schwab is hiring more than 160 people for open roles.

The Hershey Company is hiring people for more than 150 roles.

Penske Truck Leasing is hiring people for more than 150 positions.

Sysco is hiring people for more than 150 roles.

DuPont is hiring people for more than 150 positions.

AIG is hiring people for more than 150 roles.

Allstate is hiring people for more than 150 positions.

McKesson is hiring people for more than 150 roles.

GEICO is hiring people for more than 100 positions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is hiring people for more than 100 roles.

Discover Financial Services is hiring people for more than 100 roles.

Slack is hiring people for more than 100 positions.

Zillow is hiring people for nearly 100 open roles.

Zoom is hiring roughly 100 people for open positions.

ExxonMobil is hiring more than 100 people for open positions.

The Clorox Company is hiring people for more than 100 open positions.

Instacart is hiring people for more than 100 positions.

3M is hiring people for more than 100 roles.

Ford Motor Company is hiring people for more than 100 roles.

Kellogg Company is hiring people for more than 100 positions.

Williams-Sonoma is hiring more than 100 people for open roles.

Zendesk is hiring more than 100 people around the globe.

Natural Grocers is hiring more than 100 people for open positions.

Post Consumer Brands is hiring more than 100 people for roles.

Nationwide is hiring people for more than 100 roles.

Pinterest is hiring 100 people for open positions.

Humana is hiring about 100 people for open positions.

Squarespace is hiring about 100 people for open positions.

Land O’Lakes is looking to hire an unknown number of workers to meet increased demand.