These Countries Will Pay You To Vacation There After COVID19

Many countries are offering huge discounts on travel once bans are lifted. Most of these places rely on tourism to support their local economy. With all the travel restrictions from Coronavirus, their main source of income has come to a halt.

So, governments in these hotspots are offering discounts to lure people back once vacations are allowed again. Sicily will pay for half your airfare and one-night hotel stay (with a 3-night minimum booking). Japan is also considering splitting the cost of your plane ticket. In Mexico, many Cancun resorts are giving BOGO hotel deals where you pay for two nights, and they comp you two additional nights.

Looks like I might be doing some traveling this summer/fall!