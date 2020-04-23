These Rangers Bobbleheads Singing Adele Is Just What We Need
Texas Rangers Tweeted a hilarious video of their players "singing" in a chorus.
April 23, 2020
The Texas Rangers are definitely finding ways to keep us entertained during quarantine. Yesterday, they posted a TikTok video of nearly 50 bobbleheads singing along to an Adele song.
The chorus was led by Adrian Beltre, and as the camera pans out, you can see others singing along to "Someone Like You". Keep doing what you're doing, Rangers!
Quarantine day ??? just hits different. pic.twitter.com/f8H1tRvWL6— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 22, 2020