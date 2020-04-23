These Rangers Bobbleheads Singing Adele Is Just What We Need

Texas Rangers Tweeted a hilarious video of their players "singing" in a chorus.

April 23, 2020
Sybil
Elvis Andrus #1 of the Texas Rangers is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on August 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers are definitely finding ways to keep us entertained during quarantine. Yesterday, they posted a TikTok video of nearly 50 bobbleheads singing along to an Adele song. 

The chorus was led by Adrian Beltre, and as the camera pans out, you can see others singing along to "Someone Like You". Keep doing what you're doing, Rangers!

