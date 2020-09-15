Things That Would Have Looked Ridiculous Before 2020 Happened
People are posting photos of situations that would have never made sense if you saw them pre-pandemic.
September 15, 2020
A funny concept was trending on Twitter today: "Imagine explaining these things from 2020 to someone in 2019." Some of the results are pretty ridiculous.
Imagine going back in time one year and showing people this picture of a stadium full of cardboard fans and a sky of orange. pic.twitter.com/8SU5qhfAxf— Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) September 11, 2020
Imagine showing this to someone in 2019 https://t.co/osQUO8G4t8— Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) June 23, 2020
imagine explaining this tweet to someone 6 months ago. https://t.co/RInpu1DTw8— Zach Cramer (@zacramer) May 16, 2020
Imagine waking up from a coma & reading this headline. https://t.co/lPHvbNf41K— Roxi Horror ---- (@roxiqt) May 15, 2020
imagine explaining this tweet to someone from last year https://t.co/GISIV1yGPx— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 25, 2020
Imagine going back to 2019 and trying to explain this to people https://t.co/pTBRx5q9rB— gigabear (@2170cell) August 22, 2020