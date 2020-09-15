Things That Would Have Looked Ridiculous Before 2020 Happened

People are posting photos of situations that would have never made sense if you saw them pre-pandemic.

September 15, 2020
Sybil
Social Distancing in NYC

(Marcela Winograd/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Coronavirus
Features
Shows
Trending

A funny concept was trending on Twitter today: "Imagine explaining these things from 2020 to someone in 2019." Some of the results are pretty ridiculous. 

 

Tags: 
Trending
viral
Twitter
2020
Coronavirus
Pandemic
COVID-19