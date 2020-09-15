Things That Would Have Looked Ridiculous Before 2020 Happened

A funny concept was trending on Twitter today: "Imagine explaining these things from 2020 to someone in 2019." Some of the results are pretty ridiculous.

Imagine going back in time one year and showing people this picture of a stadium full of cardboard fans and a sky of orange. pic.twitter.com/8SU5qhfAxf — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) September 11, 2020

Imagine showing this to someone in 2019 https://t.co/osQUO8G4t8 — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) June 23, 2020

imagine explaining this tweet to someone 6 months ago. https://t.co/RInpu1DTw8 — Zach Cramer (@zacramer) May 16, 2020

Imagine waking up from a coma & reading this headline. https://t.co/lPHvbNf41K — Roxi Horror ---- (@roxiqt) May 15, 2020

imagine explaining this tweet to someone from last year https://t.co/GISIV1yGPx — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 25, 2020