This Gen Z Dictionary Will Explain What Their Use Of Emojis Really Mean

According to these studies, it might not be what you think.

September 24, 2020
Sybil
Emoji Head Woman sitting at desk. Woman wearing tears of joy emoji masks while looking at her phone. This emoji is laughing so much that it is crying tears of joy

(atomicstudio/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

A Forbes contributor named Tiffany Zhong conducted a survey of her fellow Generation Z family, and she revealed the results on her website ZebraIQ. There were a lot of takeaways, but I found the emoji usage most intriguing. 

She explained that the cowboy hat emoji means you're secretly angry or sad but pretending to be happy. A sneezing face indicates doubt or frustration. She includes others on page 11 of her report.

 

I also found a write-up on Indy 100 from a 17-year-old named Ella Shuttleworth who went into further detail. Shuttleworth claims the hourglass emoji means you have a good figure. The pregnant woman means you're so hot, the commenter got preggers by the mere sight of you. Eggplants, cats, donuts, peaches, and cherries all reportedly have sexual connotations. Good to know next time you're sending a text to a co-worker!

