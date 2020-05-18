This Website Allows You To "Spend Bill Gates' Money"

Last night, I was at a neighbor's house for dinner when I hear their 7-year-old daughter and her friend giggling. She said, "Mom, I just bought a new iPhone". Then she whispered to her older brother, "Not really. We're trying to prank her."

Apparently, there's a website called Spend Bill Gates' Money, and you can virtually buy anything from a cup of coffee ($4) to an F-16 jet ($15M). You start with $90B so you could actually get multiple fighter jets if you really wanna. The items on the site are funny, and I guess it's an entertaining way to waste time.