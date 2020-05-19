Tiger King's Carole Baskin Is Selling Custom Face Masks

Leave it to Carole Baskin to profit off a pandemic.

The antagonist of Netflix's hit docuseries Tiger King is now selling Coronavirus face masks. The mask can be purchased for $11, and she says proceeds will benefit her Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary and first responders.

SURPRISE!!! Turns out Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and Netflix’s own Tiger Queen, loved our mask and wanted to collaborate -- We bring to you the “Cool Cats” and “Cool Kittens” masks for any Tiger King enthusiast and Big Cat Rescue fan-- Portions of proceeds will go towards @bigcatrescue who is a leading advocate for ending the abuse of captive big cats-- Head on over to our website to purchase! Tread365.com/face-masks/ #tigerking #netflix #carolebaskin #bigcats #bigcatrescue #facemask #covid19 #mask #staysafe #stayhealthy #treadforward #meowdeling