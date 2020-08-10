Tim Hardaway, Jr. Walks Us Through A Day In The Life Of A Mavs Player In The Bubble

As people are gradually adapting to their new routines, NBA players and staff seem to have it figured out. Confined to a metaphorical "bubble" in Orlando, Florida, the teams are able to stay away from anyone who hasn't been cleared.

Luckily, they're keeping us up-to-date with consistent social media posts. Today, we get to see Tim Hardaway, Jr. as he prepares for a game. From breakfast tacos, to stretching with teammates, to taking an ice bath in an inflatable pool, here's a day in the life of a Dallas Maverick in 2020.