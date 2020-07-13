Tina Turner Has A New Version Of Her Classic Music Dropping This Week

Tina Turner's classic hit "What's Love Got to Do With It" is getting a makeover by Kygo. The Norwegian DJ is remixing it and releasing the new version on Friday, July 17th.

Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it-- pic.twitter.com/q4kroHm1H9 — Kygo (@KygoMusic) July 13, 2020