Tina Turner Has A New Version Of Her Classic Music Dropping This Week

"What's Love Got to Do With It" will be remixed by Kygo.

July 13, 2020
Tina Turner speaks during the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

(John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Tina Turner's classic hit "What's Love Got to Do With It" is getting a makeover by Kygo. The Norwegian DJ is remixing it and releasing the new version on Friday, July 17th. 

