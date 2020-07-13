Tina Turner Has A New Version Of Her Classic Music Dropping This Week
"What's Love Got to Do With It" will be remixed by Kygo.
July 13, 2020
Tina Turner's classic hit "What's Love Got to Do With It" is getting a makeover by Kygo. The Norwegian DJ is remixing it and releasing the new version on Friday, July 17th.
Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it-- pic.twitter.com/q4kroHm1H9— Kygo (@KygoMusic) July 13, 2020