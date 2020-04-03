Tips To Help Prevent COVID-19 Spread While Grocery Shopping

Grocery shopping is considered essential during this pandemic. If you can't get your goods delivered, you will inevitably come in contact with others. Here are a few easy things you can do to reduce your chances of being exposed to Coronavirus. Thanks to Dallas Morning News for compiling the rundown.

PLAN AHEAD

Have a list ready to be sure your errand can be completed as quickly as possible. The less time you spend at the store, the less people you encounter. Try to limit the number of stops you make. If possible, don't leave the house for just a couple of items.

SANITIZE

Many of the sanitizing wipe stations are out of stock so bring your own Clorox/Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer from home. Use it on the cart, door handles, credit card terminal, etc. Gloves are also an option, but you will need to throw them away afterward and wash your hands when you remove them.

SOCIALLY-DISTANCE

Maintain the six-feet rule while roaming the aisles. Need an easy hack to measure? The average grocery cart is 3-feet long, so keep at least two carts away from others. Many stores have also marked off the areas in which to stand in line to uphold the proper guidelines. Try to run your errands alone ... the fewer family members, the better.

HANDLE PRODUCE CAREFULLY

Most consumers like to feel for the best fruits and vegetables before choosing them. Experts suggest wearing gloves or using the produce bags as hand-covers in a pinch. Be sure to wash perishable materials (with rinds) with soap and water when you get home.

PUT AWAY YOUR PHONE

Make your list using old-school pen and paper, and try not to answer texts/calls while in public. Anything you've touched can potentially have germs and bacteria that will easily transfer to your cell. Disinfect it when you are finished shopping by wiping it down. You can spray alcohol on a paper towel if needed, but don't spray it directly on the phone.

These additional steps might seem like extra work, but it will help you and your household to flatten the curve. Stay healthy!