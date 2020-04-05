Tom Holland Issues Handstand Challenge To Jake Gyllenhaal

His Spider-Man co-star killed it, while Ryan Reynolds offered an alternate reaction.

April 5, 2020
Sybil
Tom Holland attends the UK Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Onward" at The Curzon Mayfair on February 23, 2020 in London, England.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A couple days ago, the current actor playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a stab at the "Handstand Challenge". After a slight struggle, Tom Holland was able to accomplish the feat. 

Once he caught his breath, he challenged his MCU colleagues Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to try it as well. The Far From Home villain nailed it! He even talked smack to Holland after making it look easy. 

Deadpool, however, had a much more sarcastic response. He just flat-out said no. 

Former Olympian Lolo Jones also killed it, and many other celebs are starting to post videos of themselves testing it out. Might give it a shot ... #stayconnected to see what happens, and don't try this at home! 

