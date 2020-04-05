Tom Holland Issues Handstand Challenge To Jake Gyllenhaal

A couple days ago, the current actor playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a stab at the "Handstand Challenge". After a slight struggle, Tom Holland was able to accomplish the feat.

Sorry Jake Gyllenhaal and tom holland but Ryan Reynolds clearly won this challenge pic.twitter.com/PtPwmJEqmQ — ☆ (@loventhunderr) April 2, 2020

Once he caught his breath, he challenged his MCU colleagues Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to try it as well. The Far From Home villain nailed it! He even talked smack to Holland after making it look easy.

JAKE ACTUALLY DID IT THIS IS HOW I WIN pic.twitter.com/oaqSTA33uu — ---------- (@jojochalamet) April 2, 2020

Deadpool, however, had a much more sarcastic response. He just flat-out said no.

Former Olympian Lolo Jones also killed it, and many other celebs are starting to post videos of themselves testing it out. Might give it a shot ... #stayconnected to see what happens, and don't try this at home!

