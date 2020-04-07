Tracy Morgan Jokes About Being In The Commodores And EWF

The comedian sarcastically told Seth Meyers he was a member of Earth, Wind, & Fire and The Commodores

April 7, 2020
Sybil
Tracy Morgan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name" at the Regency Village Theatre on September 28, 2019 in Westwood, California.

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows

Tracy Morgan is always good for a laugh. The things that come out of his mouth are so random and unexpected. He proved that yesterday when he left Hoda Kotb speechless by telling her he's already gotten his wife pregnant three times during quarantine!

Later, he joined his former Saturday Night Live colleague Seth Meyers. As the pair is video-chatting, Meyers asks about the piano in the background. Does Tracy play it? Morgan's reply: "Do I look like I'm down with The Commodores to you? I look like I was the son of the bass player from Earth, Wind, and Fire? C'mon, that's for looks, Brother!" 

 

Tags: 
Tracy Morgan
seth meyers
Earth Wind & Fire
The Commodores
funny