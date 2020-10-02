TUPPS Brewery Unveils A New Hard Seltzer
The McKinney company is launching Blur in four flavors.
There's a new hard seltzer hitting the market, and it's from right here in DFW.
TUPPS Brewery in McKinney just announced the release of Blur Hard Seltzer. Blur comes in four delicious flavors: Mango Dragonfruit, Lemon Blueberry, Passionfruit Watermelon, and Hibiscus Apple. Doesn't that sound refreshing?
If you want to try it for yourself, the official launch party is being held tomorrow, October 3rd from noon-9pm. The event will be at TUPPS Brewery with samples, food trucks, and live music.
Join us in the TUPPS taproom this Saturday for our first Blur POP-UP tasting event! We’ll be serving up free samples of all 4 flavors from noon-2pm. @barleybyrye will have a Blur inspired menu and local, live music throughout the day. Stay tuned for other POP-UP tasting events we are planning all over DFW these next few weeks. --: @acarmanphotography