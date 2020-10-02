TUPPS Brewery Unveils A New Hard Seltzer

There's a new hard seltzer hitting the market, and it's from right here in DFW.

TUPPS Brewery in McKinney just announced the release of Blur Hard Seltzer. Blur comes in four delicious flavors: Mango Dragonfruit, Lemon Blueberry, Passionfruit Watermelon, and Hibiscus Apple. Doesn't that sound refreshing?

If you want to try it for yourself, the official launch party is being held tomorrow, October 3rd from noon-9pm. The event will be at TUPPS Brewery with samples, food trucks, and live music.