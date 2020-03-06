Two DFW Residents Are Finalists In Store Theme Song Contest

Nebraska Furniture Mart has unveiled the top 10 contenders in their songwriting contest, and two of them are from the metroplex! According to the press release:

Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) has announced its top 10 entries in The Anthem, a competition to develop a new theme song for the company. Artists were invited to compose a unique theme song that embodies the spirit and history of NFM to be featured in upcoming ad campaigns, including TV and radio commercials.

After an initial review by NFM staff, the top 10 entries are:

“Home is Heaven” by Chris Akers of Boone, IA

“Memories” by John Carrol of Celina, TX

“Welcome Home” by Bethany Cranfield of Dallas, TX

“Home to Me” by Mary Heather Hickman of Nashville, TN

“My Open Arms” by Tre Mutava of Lenexa, KS

“House Becomes a Home” by Danika Portz of Nashville, TN

“Come Home” by The Scott Schram Band of Omaha, NE

“Home Has a Place in the Heart” by Kyle Sexton of Prairie Village, KS

“NFM Flex Anthem” by SnackBoyz of Overland Park, KS

“Feels Like Home” by The Woodhaven Brothers of Cedar Falls, IA

Public voting is open now- March 15, 2020. From the top five finalists, one grand prize winner will be selected and will receive a $25,000 cash prize and credit in NFM’s upcoming TV spots. Winner will be announced the week of April 5.