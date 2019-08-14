Two Fort Worth Companies Launch A Pickle-Flavored Beer This Weekend
Best Maid Pickles and Martin House Brewing collaborated on the new drink.
Two Fort Worth distributers have teamed up to bring you the drink nobody wanted.
Best Maid Pickles and Martin House Brewing Company have created a pickle beer. They also concocted a Craft Beer Pickle. For the beer, they added dill brine as they brewed it. As for the pickles, they added one of the brewery's crafts called Salty Lady Sour Gose. There's a kickoff party this Saturday at Martin House if you'd liked to try it. There are also going on sale starting August 20th. Cheers!
We really did it! Martin House Brewing and Best Maid Pickles bring you the Sour Pickle Beer 5.5% abv. We used our sour beer base mixed with their sour pickle juice to create a delicious, tart treat that will definitely make any pickle lover’s day. This beer will be distributed throughout Texas starting tomorrow and over the next few weeks. It will not be distributed in any other state, nor can we ship it to any other state. We’ll post a list of where to snag it in a couple days. You can taste it on tap starting today in our taproom. We’re also having a giant party to celebrate this Saturday, August 17th, at the brewery. You can find those details on our Facebook or website. We’ll post more info on that this Friday as well. Cheers! #martinhouse #bestmaid #pickles #pickle #picklebeer #fortworth #dallas #dfw #texas #madeintexasbytexans
