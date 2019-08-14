Two Fort Worth Companies Launch A Pickle-Flavored Beer This Weekend

Two Fort Worth distributers have teamed up to bring you the drink nobody wanted.

Best Maid Pickles and Martin House Brewing Company have created a pickle beer. They also concocted a Craft Beer Pickle. For the beer, they added dill brine as they brewed it. As for the pickles, they added one of the brewery's crafts called Salty Lady Sour Gose. There's a kickoff party this Saturday at Martin House if you'd liked to try it. There are also going on sale starting August 20th. Cheers!

