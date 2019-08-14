Two Fort Worth Companies Launch A Pickle-Flavored Beer This Weekend

Best Maid Pickles and Martin House Brewing collaborated on the new drink.

August 14, 2019
Sybil
Pickles in a jar

(Yotka/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Around Town
Culture
Local News
Shows

Two Fort Worth distributers have teamed up to bring you the drink nobody wanted.

Best Maid Pickles and Martin House Brewing Company have created a pickle beer. They also concocted a Craft Beer Pickle. For the beer, they added dill brine as they brewed it. As for the pickles, they added one of the brewery's crafts called Salty Lady Sour Gose. There's a kickoff party this Saturday at Martin House if you'd liked to try it. There are also going on sale starting August 20th. Cheers!

We really did it! Martin House Brewing and Best Maid Pickles bring you the Sour Pickle Beer 5.5% abv. We used our sour beer base mixed with their sour pickle juice to create a delicious, tart treat that will definitely make any pickle lover’s day. This beer will be distributed throughout Texas starting tomorrow and over the next few weeks. It will not be distributed in any other state, nor can we ship it to any other state. We’ll post a list of where to snag it in a couple days. You can taste it on tap starting today in our taproom. We’re also having a giant party to celebrate this Saturday, August 17th, at the brewery. You can find those details on our Facebook or website. We’ll post more info on that this Friday as well. Cheers! #martinhouse #bestmaid #pickles #pickle #picklebeer #fortworth #dallas #dfw #texas #madeintexasbytexans

A post shared by Martin House Brewing Co. (@martinhousebrewing) on

 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

 

Tags: 
DFW
fort worth
pickle
beer
Craft Beer
pickle beer

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes