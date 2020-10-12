Two Fort Worth Kids Find Over $850 And Turn It In To The Police

A couple of Fort Worth tweens found a bag of cash and turned it in to the police department.

Vincent Stevenson, 13, and Isabella Pereira, 11, were playing near a storm drain when Isabella's portable speaker accidentally fell into the gutter. Vincent climbed down to retrieve it and discovered a white, zippered money bag filled with bills. They took it home to Vincent's mother, and she called the Fort Worth Police Department to report the unearthed funds. It turns out, there was $862.12 inside. Kudos to Stevenson and Pereira for doing the right thing!