Uber Eats Reveals What Foods Certain States Order Most Often
Would you have guessed the most-frequently requested dish in Texas is Pad Thai?
Uber Eats recently released a list of the most popular dishes in 35 states. In Texas, my money was on barbecue or Tex-Mex, but nope. Apparently people are craving Pad Thai.
Arizona: French fries
California: Chicken tikka masala
Colorado: Carne asada fries
Connecticut: Burrito bowl
Florida: French fries
Georgia: Pad Thai
Hawaii: BBQ mixed plate
Illinois: French fries
Indiana: Waffle fries
Iowa: Large poké bowl
Kentucky: Pad Thai
Louisiana: Chips with queso
Maine: Cheese pazzo bread
Maryland: Egg, bacon and cheese
Massachusetts: Burrito
Michigan: Pad Thai
Minnesota: Garlic naan
Missouri: Crab Rangoon
Montana: Enchiladas
Nevada: Chicken teriyaki bowl
New Jersey: Chicken sandwich
New York: Jerk chicken
North Carolina: Nachos
Ohio: Notso fries
Oklahoma: Spicy tuna roll
Oregon: Fried chicken
Pennsylvania: Cheesesteak
Rhode Island: Hot dog
South Carolina: French fries
Tennessee: Pad Thai
Texas: Pad Thai
Utah: Carne asada fries
Virginia: French fries
Washington: French fries
Wisconsin: Crab Rangoon