The ride-sharing app is looking to staff nearly all positions in their Deep Ellum hub.

North Texas has seen a huge influx of corporations making the metroplex their home over the past few years. Ride-sharing app Uber announced they too would be adding a DFW hub.

It's been in the making for months, but now the tech giant is in the hiring phase. The staffing spree will employ nearly 3,000 new faces. They are seeking to fill numerous positions from accounting to sales to technology. If you or someone you know are interested in working in the brand new Epic Building in Deep Ellum, here are their available jobs.

