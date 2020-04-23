Ulta Beauty Employee Explains What Happens To Returned Items

The process used at this Wichita Falls store is frustratingly wasteful.

April 23, 2020
Sybil
sign for Ulta Beauty as photographed on March 16, 2020 in Levittown, New York.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Recently, a girl named Bianca Ann Levinson went viral on TikTok for videos she posted showing what Ulta Beauty stores do with returned products. 

The employee said even if a product is still factory-sealed, the company can't trust that it hasn't been contaminated so they dispose of brand new containers. Levinson demonstrates this by snapping lip liners in half before chucking them into the garbage. She also squeezes an entire bottle of shampoo into the trash. She explains the stores also worry about dumpster divers stealing then re-selling or returning the items. She said the purpose of her exposé was to suggest consumers think twice before returning things to Ulta. I can understand that, but why not just return it to the manufacturer? That's what most businesses do, right? 

 

 

