Victoria's Secret Hires Their First Openly-Transgender Lingerie Model

Valentina Sampaio posted a backstage photo from a VS PINK shoot.

August 6, 2019
Model Valentina Sampaio struts the catwalk during a fashion show.

People have called for this for years, and it appears to have finally happened. 

Lingerie empire Victoria's Secret reportedly cast their first openly-transgender model for their PINK line. Valentina Sampaio posted a photo on Instagram alluding to the fact that she was backstage at a Victoria's Secret event. 

The company has yet to comment. I think this is a perfect fit... she's even got the same initials!

