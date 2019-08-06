Victoria's Secret Hires Their First Openly-Transgender Lingerie Model
Valentina Sampaio posted a backstage photo from a VS PINK shoot.
People have called for this for years, and it appears to have finally happened.
Lingerie empire Victoria's Secret reportedly cast their first openly-transgender model for their PINK line. Valentina Sampaio posted a photo on Instagram alluding to the fact that she was backstage at a Victoria's Secret event.
Backstage click @vspink ---- #bastidores #new #vspink #campaign #representatividade #diversity #beauty #selfie #model #life #fashion #usa #vstorm #valentinasampaio #bomdia
The company has yet to comment. I think this is a perfect fit... she's even got the same initials!
kissed by the sun☀️-- #sunshine #sunset #summer #greeneyes #dourada #souprincesa #beachlife #brazilian #model #vstorm
#CoverStory for @woman_es ---- by @juanaldabaldetrecu What a great day! My first safari!----#Gracias ! #covergirl #safari #photography #fashion #model #life #wild #style #july #morning #valentinasampaio
Full Moon ritual-- Encanto da Lua Cheia-- @lacesandhair ---- #hair #strong #healthy #fullmoon #ritual #blonde #freeasmyhair #model #life #madeinbrazil
A @givenchybeauty me convidou a responder “O que ninguém pode me proibir de fazer” em celebração ao lançamento do perfume feminino L’Interdit, criado originalmente para a Audrey Hepburn! Olha la no meu stories a minha resposta-- #sensaçãodoproibido #linterdit
--Last night at #miumiuparty @miumiu -- -- @yanacioli #letsparty #miumiu #fashion #cute #dress #beauty #souprincesa #model #vstorm #madeinbrasil #lastnight #valentinasampaio
