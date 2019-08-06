Victoria's Secret Hires Their First Openly-Transgender Lingerie Model

People have called for this for years, and it appears to have finally happened.

Lingerie empire Victoria's Secret reportedly cast their first openly-transgender model for their PINK line. Valentina Sampaio posted a photo on Instagram alluding to the fact that she was backstage at a Victoria's Secret event.

The company has yet to comment. I think this is a perfect fit... she's even got the same initials!

