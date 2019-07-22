VIDEO: Watch This Guy Ride A Motorized Scooter Down I-35E During Rush Hour

The rider was caught on film by a driver's dash cam zipping down the freeway near American Airlines Center.

July 22, 2019
Sybil
Guy rides motorized scooter through metro area.

(Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Around Town
Entertainment
Latest Headlines
Local News

Just when you think you've seen it all, the internet comes through again. 

This morning, a driver named Josh Weatherl captured what might be the craziest video you see today. According to Weatherl's dash cam footage, it appeared to be 8:54am, which as any North Texan knows, is still morning rush hour. As Josh is heading northbound on Interstate 35 East near American Airlines Center, he spots a fellow motorist... on a scooter... on the freeway! 

The  two-wheeler was in the far left lane on an electric scooter. He's wearing sunglasses, a backpack, wireless headphones-- and no helmet. As he slowly glides into the right lane, Weatherl can be heard yelling, "Bro! What are you doing?" He notes that the speed limit is 70 mph, as the average Bird Scooter tops out at 18 mph. Luckily, the other commuters seemed to yield to Bird Bro, as he makes his way toward the exit. 

I know you're not supposed to ride E-scoots on sidewalks, but I feel like the highway is a big jump. We need to find #BirdBro and get this man a helmet. 

 

*Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram*

Tags: 
Bird
Scooter
electric
freeway
Dallas
motorized scooter
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes