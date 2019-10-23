Watch Cowboys' Center Joe Looney Sing Van Halen's "Jump"

One of my favorite Dallas Cowboys players to interview is Joe Looney because he's guaranteed to make you laugh.

Many of his teammates call him the funniest guy in the locker room, and I tend to agree. He's always smiling so it's no surprise when he was the life of the party at a recent pre-game tailgate. Saturday, at Lava Cantina in The Colony, a sports fan tour company called Cowboys Experience had Looney as the guest of honor at one of their events. As soon as Van Halen's "Jump" came on the speakers, the Center grabbed the mic for an impromptu karaoke session.

Thankfully for us, it was captured on video. Maybe this needs to be a pre-game ritual from now on. I mean, they did beat the Eagles after all.

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**