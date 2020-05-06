Watch Service Dogs Get Trained On A Live Puppy Cam!

Everyone could use a pick-me-up right about now, and something that makes even the darkest of souls smile? PUPPIES.

Canine Companions is a non-profit that trains puppies to eventually become service dogs for people with disabilities. They're now featuring a YouTube channel that shows their baby dogs snuggling, eating, playing, sleeping, and all the other cute puppy things that puppies do. It's available every day 10am-7pm. Watch here.