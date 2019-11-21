Watch The Voice Coaches Sing Together With Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Carson Daly covered "Neon Moon"
November 21, 2019
Although the Kelly Clarkson Show is on while I'm on the air, it's always on mute in the studio. I just catch up on her YouTube videos later.
She is a local treasure, and I love her more and more everytime I hear her talk or sing. Today, she had her fellow judges from The Voice on with her, and they collaborated on a country song. Kelly led the way, along with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and even Carson Daly (the host) played guitar on their rendition of "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn. Check out the "Kellyoke" video if you missed it!
