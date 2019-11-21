Watch The Voice Coaches Sing Together With Kelly Clarkson

Although the Kelly Clarkson Show is on while I'm on the air, it's always on mute in the studio. I just catch up on her YouTube videos later.

She is a local treasure, and I love her more and more everytime I hear her talk or sing. Today, she had her fellow judges from The Voice on with her, and they collaborated on a country song. Kelly led the way, along with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and even Carson Daly (the host) played guitar on their rendition of "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn. Check out the "Kellyoke" video if you missed it!

Video of John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Carson Daly And Kelly Cover &#039;Neon Moon&#039; | Kellyoke

