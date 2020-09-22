Watch This Six-Month-Old Baby Water Ski!

A six-month-old baby is already better at life than I am.

This kid can water ski! The Humpherys family in Utah filmed their son balancing upright behind a boat on Lake Powell. He had a specially-designed rig to hang on to, and the wake was small, meaning they weren't traveling fast. The infant was properly outfitted in a life jacket, and an adult was within one foot of him during the entire video. Don't try this at home.