Watch Your Favorite Dallas Cowboys Players Get Pranked During An "Interview"

Little did the team know, the interviewer tried to make it as awkward as possible... and it worked!

July 29, 2019
Sybil
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott smiles during first half of game.

(Sean M. Haffey/ Getty Images)

One of my favorite things about Dallas Cowboys pre-season is all the jackassery that comes along with it. 

Surprise celebrities at training camp and radio bits at media day make for high-quality entertainment. So, when players were booked for one-on-one interviews with a girl named Carine Rice, they were in good spirits. She did an incredible job deliberately mis-pronouncing names and answering fake phones -- then arguing-- with her husband. Afterward, Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Zeke Elliott, and others laughed about getting pranked by their own team.

 

