Watch Your Favorite Dallas Cowboys Players Get Pranked During An "Interview"

One of my favorite things about Dallas Cowboys pre-season is all the jackassery that comes along with it.

Surprise celebrities at training camp and radio bits at media day make for high-quality entertainment. So, when players were booked for one-on-one interviews with a girl named Carine Rice, they were in good spirits. She did an incredible job deliberately mis-pronouncing names and answering fake phones -- then arguing-- with her husband. Afterward, Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Zeke Elliott, and others laughed about getting pranked by their own team.

Video of Awkward Interviews: Dallas Cowboys | Dallas Cowboys 2019

