Whataburger Debuts New Food Truck

It kicked off recently in San Antonio.

August 12, 2020
Whataburger recently unveiled a new addition to their restaurant chain ... a food truck! The mobile eatery debuted in San Antonio and will start touring the country in 2021. 

*drumroll* We proudly present the Whataburger food truck⁣ ---- ⁣ This beauty was unveiled today at an event celebrating San Antonio teachers! We can't wait for our fans across our footprint, and beyond to see the Whataburger Food Truck pull up in their communities. Read more using the link in our bio‼️

A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger) on

Here's a behind-the-scenes video of creating the new vehicle.

 

